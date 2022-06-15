‘Anna’: Bae Suzy suffers the consequences of her double life in new trailer

Coupang Play has released the main trailer for Anna, the streaming platform’s upcoming original K-drama starring Bae Suzy.

The new visual opens with a female voiceover stating “I want everyone to be afraid of me,” as Yoo Mi (played by Bae) is seen attending high-class events and introducing herself as Anna Lee. Her lies, however, seemingly catch up to her when an old classmate (played by Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’s Park Ye-young) recognises Yoo Mi.

The wealthy woman Yoo Mi works for (played by The King: Eternal Monarch’s Jung Eun-chae) has also seemingly caught wind of her double life. “You stole my entire life and now you have to pay the price,” Yoo Mi’s boss declares, as flashes of Yoo Mi crying, running away in the snow and later walking away with blood on her face flash on screen.

“I do everything that I have set my mind on,” the female voiceover adds decisively. The visual ends with the K-drama’s title, now accompanied by text that reads: “The name not everyone deserves.”

Anna follows the story of a woman who endangers her own life after a small lie leads her to live out someone else’s life. The series will be helmed by director Lee Joo Young, best known for his work in films like On the Other Side of You and A Single Rider.

Anna is slated to premiere on June 24, 8pm KST, with new episodes premiering every Friday.