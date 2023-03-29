Ant and Dec, Joe Lycett and Carol Vorderman lead tributes to the late Paul O’Grady

Celebrities and public figures have paid tribute to the late Paul O’Grady following his recent passing.

O’Grady, known for his scouse drag queen persona Lily Savage and for presenting light entertainment shows such as Blankety Blank, died last night (March 28).

Comedian Joe Lycett was among those to pay tribute to the presenter and performer on social media, writing: “I’m sad about Paul O’Grady. I hoped I might meet him one day to tell him what an inspiration he was to me: how I loved how gloriously loose & effortless his shows were, how he proved you could be political in a light ent space and that you could do all this & be really, really funny.

Presenters Ant and Dec wrote: “We are so very sad to hear of the passing of Paul O’Grady. It was always a treat to see and work with him and he was always wickedly funny. A wonderful broadcaster and a lovely man, gone too soon. RIP Paul.”

Actor and comedian Omid Djalili also paid tribute, writing: “Just coming to terms with the unexpected passing of Paul O’Grady. I don’t think I’ve ever been so immediately enamoured with a personality on a first meeting. He truly elevated the very atmosphere in which he moved. God rest his mighty soul.”

Doctor Who star John Barrowman added: “I am totally shocked and sad to hear the awful news that Paul O’Grady has died. An awesome talent stretching decades. From watching him as Lily Savage at the Vauxhall Tavern to sitting with him laughing backstage at West End Bares to being a guest on his @itv Paul O’Grady show…'”

Paul O'Grady

Already giving them raucous, ripping up the rulebook, mischief making, calling it out, loving hell in heaven Paul, what are we meant to do without you?

O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio confirmed that he died “unexpectedly but peacefully”. The cause of death is unknown.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” Portasio said in a statement [via BBC News]. “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

After O’Grady rose to fame in the ’90s with his drag queen persona, he went on to host The Paul O’Grady Show on ITV from 2004 to 2005, before moving with it to Channel 4 from 2006 until 2009. The chat show was later revived in 2013 on ITV and remained on air for two years.

In 2013 the chat show was hosted by guests after O’Grady had a health scare. He’d previously had heart attacks in 2002 and 2006, with the latter incident requiring him to stay in intensive care.

Most recently, O’Grady had been on tour playing Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie.