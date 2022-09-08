Anticipated ‘Chainsaw Man’ anime gets October release date

Upcoming anime series Chainsaw Man is set to premiere this October.

In a new announcement on the series’ official Twitter account, it was revealed that the gory anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels on October 11 at 11pm local time. Amazon Prime is also set to start airing the anime on that date, but it was not specified if the debut on the streaming service will be a local or global broadcast.

Animation studio MAPPA is also set to livestream the talk event from the anime’s world premiere this September 19 at TOHO Cinemas in Roppongi Hills.

Based on the popular manga series of the same name which ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020, Chainsaw Man follows protagonist Denji, who is murdered by the Japanese yakuza and then revived by a devilish companion Pochita, who is part-chainsaw. They then merge to become the titular Chainsaw Man.

Denji is recruited by – and develops a crush on – the mysterious Makima, and becomes part of an organisation that hunts devils who threaten the safety of humanity in the original story written and drawn by One Punch Man‘s Tatsuki Fujimoto.

The first Chainsaw Man trailer was released earlier this year in June, featuring completely free of dialogue approach that showcases a series of iconic scenes from the manga series, featuring main characters Denji, Aki and Power, as well as Makima in action against a series of devils.

Chainsaw Man was Tatsuki Fujimoto’s second major serialised manga series after Fire Punch. It was one of the top five best-selling manga series in Japan in the first half of 2021 – and according to sales data from Japanese entertainment data company Oricon, the only title in that list to not have an anime released yet.