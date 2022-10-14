AOA’s Seolhyun and Im Siwan to star in upcoming romance K-drama

AOA’s Seolhyun and Im Siwan are set to star in an upcoming original K-drama later this year.

The two idols have recently been announced as the leads of I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything (literal translation). The drama, based on a webtoon of the same name, follows people who start finding themselves after leaving behind their fast-paced lives in the city and living in a smaller, laid-back town.

Siwan will play Ahn Dae Bum, a math genius who chose to work as a librarian in the seaside town of Angok after an unfortunate tragedy. Seolhyun stars as Lee Yeo Reum, a woman who decides to take a break by quitting her job of five years and traveling to Angok with only a backpack.

Advertisement

The two will also be joined by Shin Eun-soo (Legend of the Blue Sea) and Bang Jae-min (Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me).

I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything will be helmed by Lee Yoon-jung, best known for her work with Coffee Prince and Cheese in the Trap. The drama will be produced by KT Studio Genie, who has also produced dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Our Blues and Hotel Del Luna.

I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything is set to premiere this November on Genie TV, with new episodes also airing on ENA and South Korean streaming platform Seezn. An exact release date has yet to be announced at the time of writing.