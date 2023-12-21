BLACKPINK’s Jennie to star in new tvN variety show, ‘Apartment 404’

South Korean TV network tvN has announced the cast for its upcoming variety show, Apartment 404, starring BLACKPINK‘s Jennie. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series.

Who is in the cast of Apartment 404?

On December 20, tvN announced the cast of Apartment 404 in a video uploaded on its official YouTube channel.

The series will notably star Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. The singer’s last variety show appearance was back in 2018, on the SBS show Village Survival, the Eight.

Advertisement

Joining her in the cast will be Running Man stars Yoo Jae-suk and Yang Se-chan, Moving actors Cha Tae-hyun and Lee Jung-ha, and Oh Na-ra of Alchemy of Souls fame.

What will Apartment 404 be about?

tvN’s brand-new variety show will follow the six residents of an apartment building as they uncover the truth behind a mystery each week, all based on true events.

Is there a trailer for the new variety show?

tvN has yet to release a full-fledged trailer for the series, but the network has released a 15-second teaser for the series, featuring a brand-new cast photo for the series.

How do I watch Apartment 404?

Apartment 404 will premiere on South Korean TV network tvN sometime in the first half of 2024. International availbility of the series has yet to be announced.