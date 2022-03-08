Apink’s Eun-ji joins cast of upcoming K-drama ‘Blind’

Apink member Eun-ji has officially joined the cast of OCN’s upcoming K-drama series, Blind.

Today (March 8), Eunji’s agency IST Entertainment confirmed in a statement to MyDaily that the K-pop idol has been cast in the forthcoming mystery-thriller series. She will be joining 2PM‘s Taecyeon and Ha Seok-jin, both of whom had originally been confirmed as part of the cast back in January.

“Jung Eun-ji has been cast as the role of Jo Eun-ki in OCN’s new drama Blind,” IST Entertainment said, as translated by Soompi. The character has described as generous and open-minded despite her young age, and became a social worker to help children after her own difficult childhood.

Blind is set to follow the stories of ordinary citizens who have fallen victim to crime, while their perpetrators turn a blind eye to uncomfortable truths of the world. The story is said to be centred around public servants, such as detectives, jurors, judges, law school students and more.

The series will be penned by screenwriter Keun Ki-kyung, who previously wrote the screenplays for Andante. It will be directed by Shin Yong-hwi, who produced and directed Tunnel and Voice 4. Blind is expected to premiere sometime in the second half of 2022.

Apink recently made a comeback with their special album ‘Horn’ and its lead single ‘Dilemma’. The 11-track record marked the girl group’s first project in nearly two years, since their April 2020 mini-album ‘Look’.

In other K-drama news, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has officially confirmed that a second season of its smash hit K-drama thriller Squid Game is underway. “The Squid Game universe has just begun,” teased the Netflix head, marking the first official confirmation of the series’ continuation from a representative of the streaming platform.