‘Arcane’ knocks ‘Squid Game’ off the top of Netflix’s most-watched chart

Arcane, the new League Of Legends animated Netflix series, has dethroned Squid Game from the top of the streaming service’s most-watched chart.

Arcane, which made its debut last Friday (November 6), has quickly become Netflix’s most-watched series within three days. This is according to statistics from FlixPatrol, which puts the League Of Legends series on top of the global Netflix charts for November 9. The series also reportedly debuted at Number One on Netflix charts in 37 countries, per IGN.

The animated show has also reportedly become a huge hit in China, which notably Netflix is not available. According to Bloomberg, Arcane has garnered over 130million views in the East Asian country and has become the most-searched topic on a streaming platform owned by Tencent, which owns League Of Legends maker Riot Games.

Popular South Korean survival drama Squid Game had held the top spot for just under two months, following its premiere in late September. The series had also come in at Number One in various other regions, including Singapore, Vietnam, Kuwait and more.

In other Squid Game news, creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that a second season of the series is on the way. “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” the he said.

Meanwhile, Riot Games has added Arcane-themed content to all of its games, including League Of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift and more, in celebration of the series’ launch.