‘Archer’ writer explains show’s “authentic” mention of real Singaporean condominium address

A writer on US animated series Archer has explained why the address of a real Singaporean condominium apartment made a seemingly random yet specific appearance in a recent episode of the show.

The 12th season of the show premiered on Netflix on Thursday, December 2. Its seventh episode guest-featured Eric Andre, who voices Colt aka The Professor, a scientist who suffers from memory loss. When given shock therapy by Archer and his team in an attempt to bring his memories back, Colt blurts out: “1 Bukit Batok Street 25, Singapore 658882. That’s my address, I lived here.”

Singaporean musician Joie Tan brought the oddly specific mention to the attention of a wider audience by sharing a clip of the show on TikTok with the caption “Why did Archer just reference my childhood home address?”. The clip, posted last week, went viral on the platform, with over 296,000 views and counting.

Tan then messaged the episode’s writer Alison Zeidman on Instagram, explaining that the address mentioned in the show, for the condominium Parkview Apartments, is “exactly” where she lived as a child.

Zeidman responded: “I don’t remember exactly what my thinking was as far as looking in that particular neighbourhood, but I do remember wanting to include some authentic details and looking at how addresses are listed there”.

Archer follows the adventures of Sterling Archer, an off-the-cuff and irresponsible spy as he embarks on missions across the world with his eclectic colleagues.

Archer stars an ensemble cast featuring H. Jon Benjamin (Bob’s Burgers), Jessica Walter (Arrested Development), Aisha Tyler (Whose Line Is It Anyway?), Judy Greer (Halloween Kills) and Chris Parnell (Rick And Morty). Archer is available for streaming on Netflix now.