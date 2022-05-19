Armie Hammer scandals to be documented in new true-crime special

Armie Hammer’s alleged sexual assault scandals, alongside other controversies in his family history, are set to be detailed in a new true-crime special.

House Of Hammer promises a deep-dive into five generations of the actor’s family through “a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members,” set to air via Discovery+ and ID, according to the network’s press release.

“Debauchery. Deceit. Abuse. Addiction. Corruption. Over the course of five generations, the men in the Hammer family have more secrets and scandals than any vault can contain,” the statement says (per the Independent), while also promising to showcase “a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild”.

Advertisement

“Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg,” it claims.

Allegations against Hammer first surfaced in early 2021, when social media allegations caused him to drop out of shooting Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez.

Further accusations followed, and in March, when the actor was accused of rape by a woman named Effie, who said she “thought that [Hammer] was going to kill me”.

He has since been dropped by his agent and publicist, and he was cut from every project in development that he had ties with. He reportedly checked into a rehabilitation treatment centre in June to seek help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues,” according to Vanity Fair.

Hammer denies the accusations. His lawyer said in a statement: “With the truth on his side, Mr Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the alleged victim] – and every other sexual partner of his for that matter – have been completely consensual.”

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney considered several options for Death On The Nile when the accusations broke regarding Hammer, which included reshooting the movie with a new star who could replace Hammer’s character, according to a source.

However, it was claimed that this option wasn’t feasible for a film of this scale, because of the pandemic and the ensemble cast. Gathering all the actors back together would have been near-to-impossible due to COVID.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.