‘Art Attack’ presenter Neil Buchanan denies he is Banksy after conspiracy theory goes viral

The former Art Attack presenter Neil Buchanan has denied that he is Banksy after a Twitter user claimed to have uncovered the secret street artist’s identity.

Speculation on social media about Banksy’s real identity gained renewed traction over the weekend after Twitter user @ScouseMan_ claimed: “Just heard that it’s rumoured Neil Buchanan is Banksy. If true, it’s the funniest shit ever. Aintree’s finest.

Just heard that it's rumoured Neil Buchanan is Banksy. If true, it's the funniest shit ever. Aintree's finest. He's a musician and art has followed in the cities of shows he's done allegedly. This is straight in the believe without question category . pic.twitter.com/LWU48wGekR — Scouseman (@ScouseMan_) September 4, 2020

Advertisement

“He’s a musician and art has followed in the cities of shows he’s done allegedly,” the tweet continued. “This is straight in the believe without question category.”

A statement posted on Buchanan’s official website today (September 7) has now moved to quash the theory, stating: “Neil Buchanan is NOT Banksy.”

“We have been inundated with enquiries over the weekend regarding the current social media story,” the statement adds. “Unfortunately this website does not have the infrastructure to answer all these enquiries individually, however we can confirm that there is no truth in the rumour whatsoever.

“​Neil spent lockdown with vulnerable members of his family and is now preparing to launch his new art collection in 2021. Thank you and please stay safe.”

Banksy’s real identity has been a hot topic of debate over the years, with Goldie appearing to name Massive Attack’s Rob Del Naja as being the Bristol-based artist during a 2017 interview.

Advertisement

Speaking to Scroobius Pip for his Distraction Pieces podcast, Goldie was heard referring to Banksy as “Rob” or “Robert”.

“No disrespect to [Rob/Robert], I think he is a brilliant artist,” the DJ and producer said. “I think he has flipped the world of art over.”