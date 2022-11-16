Everything we know about ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ season 2 so far: release date, cast, plot and more

Back in 2019, tvN’s epic fantasy series Arthdal Chronicles took the K-drama world by storm with its intricate world-building and complex mythology. Set sometime during the Bronze Age, the story takes place in the fictional land of Arth, in which warring kingdoms and ancient tribes reside.

Helmed by Jewel in The Palace screenwriter Kim Young-hyun and Sungkyunkwan Scandal director Kim Won-seok, the first season followed a young man named Eun-seom (Song Joong-ki), an Igutu – half human, half of the fictional near-extinct Neanderthal race – whose birth is prophesied to destroy the world. He lived alongside the peaceful Wahan tribe, later led by Tan-ya (Kim Ji-won), which faces oppression from the Arthdal Union and its leader, Ta-gon (Jang Dong-gun).

While the series was renewed for its second season in 2020, the project ran into several delays due to the pandemic. However, three years after the conclusion of the first season, filming for Arthdal Chronicles season 2 is finally back on track and the show is projected to premiere in early 2023. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming second season of Arthdal Chronicles. Expect spoilers for season 1 ahead.

Latest news:

tvN unveils first stills of Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung in Arthdal Chronicles season 2

Season 2 of Arthdal Chronicles begins filming on August 23

Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung in talks to lead Arthdal Chronicles season 2

Studio Dragon announces collaborations with Netmarble and Y-lab to develop MMORPG game and webtoon based on Arthdal Chronicles

Who is in the cast for Arthdal Chronicles season 2?

While the main characters of Arthdal Chronicles will remain the same, lead roles Eun-seom and Tan-ya have been re-cast to reflect the 10-year time jump between the two seasons. Actors Lee Joon-gi (Again My Life) and Shin Se-kyung (Run On) will take the reins from Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won respectively in the upcoming season. Check out Lee and Shin in the first stills released for season 2 below:

It’s also been confirmed that Jang Dong-gun and Kim Ok-vin will reprise their roles as Ta-gon, the militaristic leader of the Arthdal Kingdom, and Tae Al-ha, his political advisor and lover. Shin Joo-hwan will also be returning as Dal-sae, Eun-seom’s closest comrade.

What will the plot of Arthdal Chronicles season 2 be like?

It was previously confirmed by Studio Dragon that the new season of Arthdal Chronicles will be set roughly a decade after the first season. According to MBC, Ta-gon remains the ruler of the Arthdal Kingdom in the beginning of season 2, having successfully suppressed attempted rebellions by the tribes he slaughtered in the years that have elapsed.

Eun-seom, who formed the Ago Union by reunifying the scattered eastern Ago Clans at the end of season 1, is now known as the powerful ruler of East. Arthdal Chronicles season 2 will follow the tension and power struggle between the unified Arthdal Kingdom and the Ago Union as they spiral towards another great war.

The new season will also see Tan-ya years after stepping into her role as the Great Spiritual Mother, after she secretly cast a spell to entwine her fate with that of her subjects’ at Tagon’s coronation at the end of season 1.

Will Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won return to Arthdal Chronicles season 2?

It is unclear if Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won will return to Arthdal Chronicles season 2 given the re-casting of their characters, though fans can certainly hope that the beloved actors will appear in flashbacks.

Is there a release date for Arthdal Chronicles season 2?

An official release date for Arthdal Chronicles season 2 has not been announced. However, production company Studio Dragon announced in April, per Sports Chosun, that filming for the second season would start in the second half of 2022, with the goal of premiering its first episode in early 2023. Filming reportedly began on August 23.

How many episodes will Arthdal Chronicles season 2 have?

tvN and Studio Dragon have not yet revealed how many episodes season 2 of Arthdal Chronicles will have. Season 1 was presented in three acts over a total of 18 episodes.

Is there a trailer for Arthdal Chronicles season 2?

tvN has yet to release an official trailer for Arthdal Chronicles season 2. Watch this space.

How can I watch Arthdal Chronicles season 2?

It’s all but guaranteed that Arthdal Chronicles season 2 will air on tvN in South Korea, but it’s currently unclear what streaming and broadcast will look like for viewers in the rest of the world. Season 1 was simulcast globally on Netflix.

What else can fans of Arthdal Chronicles look forward to?

In January 2022, Studio Dragon announced its plans to expand the world of Arthdal Chronicles through video games and webtoons. According to MBC News, the production company has teamed up with South Korean mobile game developer Netmarble to create an MMORPG based on the series’ lore, with a launch date projected for 2023.

The production company also mentioned a partnership with webtoon studio Y-lab to create an Arthdal Chronicles webtoon, though it did not include an expected release date.