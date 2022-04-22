‘Arthdal Chronicles’ season two: Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung in talks to star

Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung are currently undergoing discussions to star in the second season of Arthdal Chronicles.

Arthdal Chronicles, which first aired in 2019, is set in the fictional land of Arthdal in ancient times, where Eun-seom (played by Vincenzo’s Soong Joong-ki) was born with the fate to destroy the land. Also starring in the first season of the series was Jang Dong-gun as war hero Ta-gon, and Kim Ji-won as Tan-ya, the successor of the Wahan Tribe.

On April 20, South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun first claimed that veteran actors Lee Joon-gi (Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo) and Shin Se-kyung (Run On) will be starring as the new season’s leads in separate reports, citing unnamed industry representatives.

Both Lee and Shin’s labels, Namoo Actors and EDAM Entertainment, shortly responded to the reports by clarifying in separate statements to Newsen that both actors have received offers to star in the series, but have yet to accept the roles.

According to the Sports Chosun’s report, season two is said to depict the events taking place in Arthdal over a decade following the events of the first season. The production team behind the period K-drama had reportedly carefully assessed the casting of the series’ reboot, alleging that both Lee and Shin were chosen as older versions of Eun-seom and Tan-ya respectively.

Both Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, who previously penned the screenplay for the first season, are to return to the show as scriptwriters, while The Great Battle director Kim Kwang-sik will be helming the series as its director.

The production company behind the series, Studio Dragon, officially announced that a second season of the hit show was in the works in February, with production set to begin sometime this year, per Soompi.