Here’s when ‘Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun’ premieres

South Korean TV network tvN has revealed the premiere date of Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun.

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun will follow the events of 2019’s Arthdal Chronicles, set eight years after King of Arthdal, Tagon (played by the returning Jang Dong-gun), ascended to the throne.

The cast is rounded out by Lee Joon-gi as Eun-seom and Saya (replacing Song Joong-ki), Shin Se-kyung as Tan-ya (replacing Kim Ji-won) and Kim Ok-vin as Tae Al-ha.

The new dramatic trailer for the upcoming second season of Arthdal Chronicles opens with a statue breaking free from captivity, leaving the city around it in ruins. On its sword, images of the series’ characters can be seen.

Someone then raises a sword into the sky and its soon struck by lightning, as the title card asks: “Who will become the rightful owner of Arthdal, and the master of the sword?”

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun is set to premiere September 9 at 9:20pm on tvN. The series will also be available to stream in select regions on Disney+.

The first season of Arthdal Chronicles had premiered in 2019 on tvN, and was available internationally on Netflix.

