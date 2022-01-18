‘Arthur’ finale will reveal adult versions of show’s characters

The final season of Arthur will conclude with a flash-forward showing adult versions of the show’s characters.

The animated show’s 25th and final season will close with four new episodes in February which, as described by PBS, will “culminate in a much-anticipated ending that gives a glimpse into what’s in store for the future of these beloved characters”.

The episodes will air as part of a 25th anniversary marathon for Arthur, which will feature over 250 episodes and movie specials from the show’s history. The marathon will debut on PBS Kids and be livestreamed on the PBS Kids YouTube channel from February 16 to February 21.

Arthur’s four new episodes will air on PBS stations and stream for free on PBS Kids on February 21, concluding the marathon.

Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager of PBS Kids, said: “For more than 25 years, Arthur and his friends have kept viewers learning and growing through their true-to-life experiences. We can’t wait to debut these episodes and introduce new Arthur content that will give fans more ways to engage with their favourite aardvark.”

While the main series is coming to an end, PBS is planning new Arthur-related content over 2022 and beyond, including “a podcast, video shorts that tackle timely and compelling topics, and digital games”. All 25 seasons of Arthur will remain available on PBS Kids.

Based on the Arthur Adventure book series by Marc Brown, Arthur is the longest-running children’s animated series on television, and the second longest-running animated series in history behind The Simpsons. A new book is set to be released on January 25 titled Believe In Yourself: What We Learned From Arthur.

“It’s amazing that what began as a simple bedtime story for my son eventually evolved into over a hundred books and a collaboration with GBH and PBS Kids that would last 25 years,” said Arthur creator Marc Brown.

“Now more than ever the last line of my first book Arthur’s Nose rings true – ‘There is a lot more to Arthur than his nose.’”

South Park recently depicted adult versions of its characters in a two-part special titled ‘South Park: Post Covid’, as Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny deal with the aftermath of the pandemic.