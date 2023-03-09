Astrologer Mystic Meg has died aged 80

Margaret Lake, better known as Mystic Meg, has died aged 80.

The British astrologer, who had written daily horoscopes for The Sun newspaper for almost 23 years, died at 3.45am on Thursday (March 9).

According to The Sun, Lake was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in London last month suffering from the flu.

Her agent, Dave Shapland, said: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles. Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’ It shows what an impact she made.”

Lake was born on July 27 1942 in Accrington, Lancashire. After working as a journalist for a number of years, she began phone-line horoscope readings in 1989.

She rose to fame through regular appearances on the National Lottery TV show in the 1990s, where she would appear with a crystal ball to predict the weekly jackpot.

Uri Geller posted a tribute on Twitter, writing: “Ah #MysticMeg has passed. So identifiable by name and image, the quintessential fortune teller who brought mystery and mystique to millions of believers.

“She defied the dreary sceptics, as did her fans. Much love and positive energy, Meg, on your onward journey.”