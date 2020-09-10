‘Atlanta’ seasons three and four delayed, production to start in 2021

Seasons three and four of Atlanta will be delayed, with production now set to start in early 2021.

Donald Glover’s FX show was set to return for season three in January 2021, with the fourth instalment planned for later in the year, but dates have been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

FX Chief John Landgraf confirmed the revised release plans at a press conference held yesterday (September 9).

Per Deadline, Landgraf confirmed that seasons three and four would now shoot back to back at the start of next year while the scripts are completed.

“One of them shoots primarily in Europe and one primarily in Atlanta,” he explained. “It is the intent to shoot them all at one time, back to back. However, the availability has been pushed back because of COVID.

“That had to do with our sense of when we could return to work safely and then we had to co-ordinate all of the cast for what is shooting two seasons at once. Heartbreakingly for me, it has been pushed back a little bit.”

He added that the team is operating with extreme caution, explaining the delays. “We’re taking extraordinary measures to ensure everyone’s safety on our production.

“I’m grateful to the crews and casts of these shows for the level of seriousness that they’ve given to health and safety measures, all performing their already demanding jobs and we’re absolutely steadfast that the health and safety of our cast and crews is our number one priority.”