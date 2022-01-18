‘Attack On Titan’ exhibition to make its Southeast Asian debut in Singapore

Attack On Titan: The Exhibition is set to make its debut in Southeast Asia next month.

It was revealed on Monday (January 17) by integrated resort Marina Bay Sands that the exhibition, based on the highly-successful manga, will premiere at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore on February 19. It will be open to the public until July 3.

The announcement of Attack On Titan: The Exhibition coincides with the final season of its television adaptation – the first episode of its second part premiered last week on Netflix. This marks the first time the exhibition will open to fans outside of Japan.

The exhibition will comprise more than 180 artworks by manga creator Hajime Isayama, including pieces that have not been displayed publicly before, along with archival sketches and storyboards that feature handwritten dialogue by Isayama himself.

There will also be dedicated sections for its main characters and humanoid Titans. Its centerpiece attraction is The Great Titan Theatre, where visitors will get to witness an animated battle sequence on a massive 10-metre screen. Exclusive merchandise will also be offered at the exhibition store.

Tickets to Attack On Titan: The Exhibition will be released this Thursday (January 20) via Marina Bay Sands’ official website.

In 2021, Isayama published the final chapter of the Attack On Titan manga. The television show’s final season will also conclude later this year.

In a statement, Isayama expressed his wish that the exhibition will allow fans to “continue engaging” with the series beyond its conclusion.

“I hope you enjoy Attack On Titan: The Exhibition and I would be happy if you continue to immerse yourself in the world of Attack On Titan and engage with the characters as you like,” he said in a press release.

Weekly Shonen Jump editor Shintaro Kawakubo added that staging the exhibition in Singapore has been “a long-cherished wish” of his and Isayama’s, both of whom have visited the country before.

“We look forward to sharing new and wonderful memories with the people of Singapore, and hope to see you all at the exhibition!” he concluded.