‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2 to air January 2022

Attack On Titan season 4 part 2 – the popular anime series’ final season – has been confirmed for a January 2022 release.

The announcement came during a special orchestra event for the show held in Japan and live-streamed worldwide. Apart from the release window, it was also revealed that episode 76, where the story will pick up, is titled “Danzai”, which translates to “Sentencing” or “Judgment,” per Collider.

⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔

進撃の巨人 The Final Season

第76話「断罪」

総合テレビ

2022年1月 放送開始予定

⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔⚔ 新作を前に「特別総集編」、

さらにリヴァイ、アニ、ミカサなどの視点で語られるオリジナルアニメも放送。#shingekihttps://t.co/rGTiVPA6JG — NHKアニメ (@nhk_animeworld) August 22, 2021

Prior to the official reveal, the upcoming season’s airing was teased last March. After the first half of the final season wrapped up, the production team surprised fans with an update on its sequel, ComicBook reported. A teaser promo was also released, suggesting that Attack on Titan will return come “winter”.

The first half of the anime’s final season was taken over by animation company MAPPA. The studio started on the project after former production team WIT Studio decided to let go of the series, concluding their work for the hit series with Attack on Titan’s third season that ran between July 2018 and July 2019.

The forthcoming instalment of the long-running anime series, which premiered in 2013, will witness the conclusion to the post-apocalyptic world of giant humanoids called Titans. Meanwhile, the original manga series – which the anime version was adapted from – concluded in April.

In other anime news, Netflix recently revealed the debut trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, which will arrive on the streaming platform in December. The series will follow Jolyne Cujoh – daughter of Jotaro Kujo – who is sentenced to 15 years in a Florida prison after being framed for a car accident that killed her boyfriend.