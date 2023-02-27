Watch the trailer for ‘Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3’

The first half of the third part of the final season for Attack On Titan has received its official trailer, setting the stage for what should be the definitive end of the series.

The trailer showcases where what’s left of the main cast left off at the end of the second part following the show’s main character Eren Yaeger’s decision to activate “the Rumbling” – a genocidal event where the awakening of millions of Colossal Titans literally stomps out most of humanity. With a battered Levi mustering himself for battle yet again to a pivotal confrontation for the Scout Regiment, the penultimate season of Attack On Titan looks to continue following faithfully in the footsteps of Hajime Isayama’s magnum opus manga.

Watch the trailer for the first part of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 below.

The first part of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 will begin airing in Japan at 12:25am in Japan (3:25pm GMT) on March 3, with the second part set to follow later this year. Though the final season has technically been running for the past two seasons, Part 3 should be the conclusive end to Attack on Titan as there is no further manga left to adapt.

The build-up to the controversial ending of the manga has proven to be a worthy one for fans of the series, with NME writing in a five-star review of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2: “Charging forward with stunning animation, complex character dynamics, mature storytelling, incredible action and a fascinating mythology, Attack on Titan’s final run of episodes is shaping up to be spectacular and satisfying.”

The divisive end to the manga has resulted in debates about the tone of the ending and its messages, and has even led to a Change.org petition from fans hoping for a happier ending to the anime. The studio has not indicated any compromise so far from Isayama’s bleak vision of human nature.