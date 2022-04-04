‘Attack On Titan’ to conclude in 2023 with part 3 of final season

Hit anime series Attack On Titan will conclude in 2023 with part 3 of its fourth and final season.

Shortly after Season 4 Part 2 wrapped on Sunday (April 3), the show’s official Twitter account announced that Part 3 will arrive sometime in 2023. Part 3 is titled ‘The Final Arc’, suggesting that these will be the last episodes in the series’s run.

Further information regarding the season – including its episode count and episode runtimes – has yet to be announced.

The Final Arc is expected to showcase the epic, controversial conclusion to the saga, which some fans had speculated would come to the screen in the form of a feature-length movie. A teaser video has also been released for the upcoming Final Arc, showing characters such as Armin, Mikasa and more standing in the footsteps of a Titan. Watch it above.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 aired its final episode on April 3. The anime has run a total of 87 episodes so far, dating back to its premiere in April 2013.

Attack On Titan is set in a world where humanity lives inside cities surrounded by three enormous walls protecting them from the gigantic man-eating humanoids called Titans. The story follows Eren Yeager, a boy who vows to exterminate the Titans after they bring about the destruction of his hometown and the death of his mother. The show is adapted from Hajime Isayama’s manga series, which ran from 2009 to 2021.

Reviewing the first two episodes of Attack On Titan’s The Final Season, Part 2, NME’s Hidzir Junaini praised the show’s “stunning animation, complex character dynamics, mature storytelling, incredible action and a fascinating mythology”.