‘Attack On Titan’ viewers react to death of major character: “A phenomenal farewell”

Attack On Titan killed off one of its major characters in the show’s opening episode for The Final Season: Part 3.

Adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the remains of humanity live behind walls to protect them from giant humanoid titans.

The third part of the show’s fourth season debuted last week (March 3) via a one-hour special, with the second half set to arrive later this year.

Advertisement

The episode itself continued the show’s tradition of killing off key characters, with Survey Corps leader Hange Zoë being the biggest casualty. The scientist character, who played a key role in developing weapons against the Titans, has been a mainstay since the first season.

While fans of the manga knew that her death was on the horizon, viewers on social media praised the show’s execution of Hange’s send off.

“Have rewatched this scene 15 times by now,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “[Studio] Mappa did a phenomenal job handling Hange’s death.”

Hange, who dies while battling the Rumbling titans, has her last farewell via a scene in the afterlife where she’s reunited with fallen characters from the past.

You can check out more reactions to the scene below.

Have rewatched this scene 15 times by now. Mappa did a phenomenal job handling Hange’s death #AttackonTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/0yWSVXVUty — ❤️‍🔥Dubz❤️‍🔥 (@Mikusbreastmilk) March 4, 2023

Advertisement

As soon as I saw her starting to burn up, I knew these tears won't be held back. Goodbye, Hange.#AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/u830LahMjc — valentine (@rezebombdv) March 3, 2023

I can’t stop watching this Hange scene from Attack on Titan bruh fuck pic.twitter.com/Ay4BXX0VOL — Depressed Laker Fan 🤦🏾‍♂️ (@mikebanjo_) March 6, 2023

Wow, just wow. This is without a doubt one of the greatest attack on titan episodes ever, if not the greatest. From the gruesome horror of the rumbling and eren's breakdown, to hange's PHENOMENALLY done farewell, to the hype cliffhanger pic.twitter.com/lasD1OwPPp — Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) March 6, 2023

Attack On Titan debuted in 2013 to widespread acclaim. In 2022, the show broke the Guinness World Record for the “most in-demand anime TV show”.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Part 3’s premiere is undoubtedly stunning – delivering action, tragedy, triumph, massive stakes, great character moments, and even a cute love story. But the experience is still somewhat tainted by the show’s eccentric release schedule.”