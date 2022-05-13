‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ renewed for season three

Comedy Central has renewed Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens for a third season.

The series, which sees Awkwafina play a fictionalised version of herself growing up in Queens, New York, will be back for a third season following the premiere of season two in August last year (via Deadline).

The show is created by Awkwafina, known for starring in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and Crazy Rich Asians, and also stars BD Wong as her father, Wally, and Lori Tan Chinn as her grandmother.

The series also stars Chrissie Fit as Melanie, Nora’s best friend, Bowen Yang as Nora’s cousin Edmund and Jennifer Esposito as Brenda, Wally’s girlfriend.

Shang-Chi co-star Simu Liu made a guest appearance in the first season, alongside others like Natasha Lyonne, Laverne Cox, Bella Heathcote, Margaret Cho and Harry Shum Jr.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens airs on Comedy Central in the US. In the UK, both seasons are available on BBC iPlayer.

The comedian and actor is set to voice Scuttle in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, starring alongside Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy. The film is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2023.

She’s also set to play Rebecca Quincy in upcoming horror-comedy film Renfield, alongside Nicolas Cage’s Dracula and Nicholas Hoult in the title role.

A synopsis reads: “Count Dracula’s lackey Renfield finds a new lease on life when he falls in love with Rebecca Quincy, a feisty traffic officer.”

Directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie), Renfield is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 14, 2023.