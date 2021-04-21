Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master Of None’ season three release on Netflix announced

Netflix have confirmed the release of the third series of Master Of None.

Aziz Ansari’s rom-com series is included on a list of new movies and TV shows the streaming service has scheduled to premiere during the month of May, according to Consequence Of Sound, although no exact release date has been shared.

It comes after it was reported earlier this year that a third series was being filmed in London.

Production for the Netflix show had started last spring before the coronavirus pandemic forced its shutdown.

It;s understood that Naomi Ackie, who won a BAFTA for her performance in The End Of The F**ing World, is attached to join the cast. Lena Waithe is set to reprise her role as protagonist Dev Shah’s (Ansari) friend, Denise.

Master Of None tells the story of Dev who is faces battles with his romantic and professional life. The Emmy award-winning series aired its first season back in 2015 followed by a second season in 2017.

Series two had a sexual harassment storyline centred on TV chef Jeff (Bobby Carnavale). It preceded real-life sexual misconduct allegations levelled at Ansari in 2018.

The actor and comedian has denied the accusations and has since kept a lower profile, however, he addressed them during his 2019 stand-up tour and his Netflix special Right Now despite never issuing a public apology to the accuser. “Ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way,” he said while addressing the allegations.

Prior to that, Ansari told Vulture in 2017: “I don’t know if we’re going to do a season three. I wouldn’t be surprised if I needed a looonng [sic] break before I could come back to it.

“I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought, I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”