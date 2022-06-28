B1A4’s Gongchan, Cha Seo-won to star in new BL K-drama ‘Unintentional Love Story’

B1A4’s Gongchan and The Second Husband actor Cha Seo-won are set to star in a new BL (boys’ love) K-drama series.

Today (June 28), South Korean news outlet Herald Pop reported that the two actors had been confirmed as the leads of an upcoming BL K-drama based on the popular manhwa series Unintentional Love Story by author Phobe.

Cha will reportedly take on the role of Yoon Tae-joon, a reclusive genius ceramicist who disappears from the face of the world. He is a man of few words, with a personality that is described as prickly, but hides an unexpected affection side beneath his tough exterior.

Meanwhile, Gongchan has been cast as Ji Won-young, an employee at a large conglomerate who needs to win the heart of Tae-joon, who happens to be his chairman’s favourite artist, in order to keep his job. Won-young’s bright personality clashes with that of the icy Tae-joon’s, but the pair eventually fall for one another.

The drama adaptation of Unintentional Love Story will be helmed by director Jang Eui-soon, who worked on Gong Yoo’s 2007 hit drama Coffee Prince. Jang’s last project been another BL drama, titled Peach of Time (2021). The upcoming new series is set to air in the second half of 2022.

