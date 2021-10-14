B1A4’s Jinyoung says working with f(x)’s Krystal on ‘Police University’ was “fun and comfortable”

B1A4 member and actor Jinyoung has shared his experience starring opposite f(x)‘s Krystal on the TV series Police University.

During a recent interview with My Daily, Jinyoung discussed his chemistry with Krystal, who played his love interest on the recently concluded series. “Soo-jung (Krystal’s Korean name) is so nice and kind. She’s also around the same age as me. That’s why she was easy to talk to,” he shared, as translated by Soompi.

“Even when we were acting, we weren’t just acting right away but rather discussing with each other and getting in tune. It came out a little more fun and comfortable,” Jinyoung added.

He also talked about working with veteran actor Cha Tae-hyun, saying it was “really great to work with a senior I respect for my first project back after my military discharge”. He also shared that he was nervous about working with him, but heard nothing but good things about Cha. “There was a lot of talk that he was nice, kind, and considerate so it was such a relief,” he said.

Police University was a KBS comedy-drama series about a chaotic investigation that begins after a professor at an elite police academy collaborates with a student who is also a genius hacker.

Police University was Jinyoung’s first TV role since being discharged from military service earlier this year. He had previously starred in a handful of other dramas prior to his enlistment, such as Netflix original series My First First Love in 2019 and Love In The Moonlight in 2016.