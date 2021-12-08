‘Bad And Crazy’: Wi Ha-joon and Lee Dong-wook cross paths in new trailer

Streaming platform iQIYI and tvN have unveiled a full-length trailer for their upcoming original K-drama series Bad And Crazy.

The forthcoming drama stars Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon and veteran actor Lee Dong-wook as Ryu Soo-yeol, a pragmatic and successful detective with questionable morals, and K, a righteous yet hot-headed and reckless young man. Despite their opposing personalities, the duo begrudgingly team up to fight against evil and crime, while battling corruption within the force.

In the new trailer, the pair cross paths for the first time when K enters the sauna where Ryu is taking a break and begins a fight with him, followed by scenes of the duo’s misadventures. “Who are you? Why are you doing this to me?” Soo-yeol demands, to which K answers: “I’m a hero”.

Later, police officer Oh Kyeong-tae (VIXX’s N) investigates a mysterious crime scene, insisting that he had previously found evidence that is now missing. Actress Han Ji-eun also makes an appearance as Soo-yeol’s detective ex-girlfriend Hee-gyeom.

Helmed by The Uncanny Counter screenwriter and director duo, Kim Sae-bom and Yoo Seon-dong, Bad And Crazy is scheduled to premiere on cable network tVN on December 17. It will also be available to stream on iQIYI.

In a recent interview, Wi spoke about how he had been unsure if he and Lee would be compatible co-stars due to the latter’s “strong aura”, but that those worries were later dispelled. “Whenever we act together, I’m always touched and impressed by how considerate [Lee] is in terms of going along with every little thing I do,” he said.