Bad Bunny believes his ‘Narcos: Mexico’ character is “a cool guy”

Bad Bunny has given some details about his character in the third and final season of Netflix‘s Narcos: Mexico, marking his acting debut.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – described his character, Arturo ‘Kitty’ Paez, as “a cool guy”.

“I’m a good guy but it was fun,” the rapper told Fallon, trying to find similarities between himself and Paez. “The character is a cool guy, a young guy. I’m a cool guy. I think so anyway.”

Ocasio also made a comparison between his experience acting and him performing on stage, saying “It’s different but at the same time it’s the same”.

“You have to work hard, to be responsible, and respect the colleagues. I enjoy it. It’s something new for me but I like it and I enjoy it. I’m learning, I’m practising. I keep practising, you know.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ocasio spoke about his debut fight on WWE’s Wrestlemania, which took place in April.

“I’ve always been, since I was a kid, a wrestling fan,” the rapper said. “That was a dream come. I can’t believe it, still.”

Ocasio also said that he trained for three months for the fight, and then watched it “the whole month, every night” before he went to bed.

In January he performed his track ‘Booker T’ during a Royal Rumble broadcast beside the pro wrestler of the same name.

The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico was released in its entirety on November 5 on Netflix. The series, a spin-off of Narcos, premiered in 2018, with the third season starring Matt Letscher and Alejandro Edda.

While the series marks Ocasio’s acting debut, the Puerto Rican artist has several other acting projects in the works. In August last year, it was revealed that he was cast in American Sole, a film about entrepreneurs behind a sneaker app starring Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

In December, it was reported that he had joined the cast of action film Bullet Train, where he’ll star alongside acting heavyweights like Brad Pitt, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor Johnson.

On the music front, Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn revealed that he had worked with Bad Bunny while the two were in Jamaica. The song the two collaborated is set to be the lead single of the new Gorillaz album, due out next year.