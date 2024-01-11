Bae In-hyuk says rumours that he’s dating co-star Lee Se-young are “hilarious”

South Korean actor Bae In-hyuk has addressed the rumours about him being in a relationship with The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract co-star Lee Se-young.

Bae In-hyuk touched on the rumours with Lee Se-young during a recent interview that took place shortly after the finale of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, which aired on January 6. Notably, Bae and Lee play lovers in the K-drama series.

“I thought it was hilarious,” the South Korean actor told The Korea Times, adding that he “didn’t know” about the rumours under he “got a text asking if it’s real”.

“I feel the dating rumours mean that many people enjoyed [the series],” Bae added. “Seeing them view us positively outside the drama, I feel like we succeeded in immersing them in the characters of Tae-ha and Yeon-woo.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the actor spoke about how portraying dual roles in The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract was “mentally challenging” for him.

“Most of my previous roles were as college students or young adults, but this was the first time I had to depict a mature adult character,” he said. “I spent a lot of time contemplating and took on this challenge. But in hindsight, it will be remembered as a meaningful work that wrapped up successfully.”

Bae also gave co-star Lee a special shout-out during the interview, saying that the actress had given him “a lot of advice” during the filming of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, which is the actor’s first historial K-drama role.

“Historical settings are different […] Such settings require a different posture, speech and gestures, so I picked up a lot of details from her,” he explained. “I understood how she could be in the position she is now, since starting as a child actor. It has been a valuable experience.”

