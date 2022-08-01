Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong confirmed for Netflix adaptation of webtoon ‘The Girl Downstairs’

Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong will be co-starring in Netflix’s upcoming original K-drama The Girl Downstairs.

On July 19, South Korean news outlet JoyNews24 reported that the two actors have been confirmed to lead the upcoming series. Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Min Song-ah, The Girl Downstairs revolves around college students Lee Doo-na (Bae) and Lee Won-joon (Yang) who end living together.

In the original webtoon, Lee Doo-na is a former member of the fictional girl group Dream Sweet, who abruptly decides to retire to resume her studies at Minsong University as a theatre and film student. It is currently unknown if the Netflix adaptation will retain the same plot.

As of writing, Netflix has yet to announce a projected premiere date for The Girl Downstairs. However, according to JoyNews24, the stars have just begun filming for the project.

The upcoming series is Bae’s second K-drama of 2022, following South Korean OTT platform Coupang Play’s Anna, which concluded early last month. The South Korean singer-actress also made her return to music earlier this year with the release of the single ‘Satellite’. The song is notably Bae’s first music project in roughly four years, since her 2018 solo mini-album ‘Faces Of Love’.

The Girl Downstairs will also be Yang’s first acting project since returning from his mandatory military service term late last year. The 29-year-old actor’s last television appearance had been a cameo in 2020’s Dr. Romantic 2.