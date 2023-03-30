Bam Margera arrested for public intoxication at restaurant

Former Jackass star Bam Margera has been arrested after allegedly causing a scene at an LA restaurant while intoxicated.

As TMZ reports Burbank police were called at 3.45pm on Wednesday (March 29) to a disturbance at a Thai restaurant where Margera’s estranged wife Nikki Boyd and their five-year-old son Phoenix were eating.

As police arrived Margera was allegedly in a “dispute” with a woman while drunk, although it’s unclear whether the person involved was his estranged wife.

Sources told the outlet that Margera was “unable to take care of himself and was arrested” for misdemeanour public intoxication.

After the alleged incident footage circulated online showing Margera leaving the restaurant and being approached by officers.

Earlier this month the Jackass star was arrested for domestic violence after a woman claimed that he kicked her.

Boyd filed for legal separation from Margera last month after the pair quietly broke up in 2021. They have been married since 2013.

She is requesting legal and physical custody of their son, spousal support, and for Margera to cover her legal fees.

In a statement Boyd’s attorney David Glass said: “Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behaviour, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son.”

In 2021 Margera entered a one-year drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. He previously told Jackass co-star Steve-O that his descent into alcoholism was in part due to his obsession with HIM frontman Ville Valo.

Earlier this year the stunt performer said that he was “basically pronounced dead” after developing seizures and contracting a blood infection.