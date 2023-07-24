Bam Margera rips into ‘Jackass’ cast in bizarre music video

Bam Margera has shared a bizarre new music video in which he rips into his Jackass co-stars – watch it below.

In 2021, Margera entered a one-year drug and alcohol rehabilitation program. He previously told Steve-O that his descent into alcoholism was in part due to his obsession with HIM frontman Ville Valo.

Fellow Jackass star Steve-O recently expressed his concern for Margera, saying he’s “ tried everything I can” to help. Speaking to NME this year, he then said he “would love to hear something encouraging” on Margera’s health.

On the single ‘Feel Like Bam’ by rappers Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel, Margera challenges Johnny Knoxville to a fight and hits out at Wee Man, Steve-O and Jackass director Jeff Tremaine.

The former skateboarder uses his verse to rap about how bad his former Jackass co-stars are at skateboarding and then he blames Johnny Knoxville for ruining his skateboarding career and challenges him to a fight.

“I had to take a lesson from the darkness,” he raps at one point, continuing: “Knoxville, he’s going to be there, so find out if he has the stuff to find out when I’m going to fuck you up.” He then goes on to ask Knoxville to “step into the ring” and despite professing his love for Steve-O, then concludes: “Man, fuck ‘em all'”. Watch the video below.

Earlier this year the stunt performer said that he was “basically pronounced dead” after developing seizures and contracting a blood infection, and was arrested for domestic violence in March after a woman claimed that he kicked her.

He was then placed on involuntary psychiatric hold by police last month after his family raised concerns over his whereabouts.

Over the past year, Margera has been involved in numerous public incidents. In April, he turned himself in to police following an alleged “physical altercation” with his brother at his home in Chester County. Margera later denied the allegations on Instagram.

Prior to that, he was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman, for which he posted bail and was subsequently released, and for public intoxication at a restaurant in LA.