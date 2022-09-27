Aqua song ‘Barbie Girl’ will not feature in Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ movie

Aqua‘s 1997 hit ‘Barbie Girl’ will not feature in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The Danish-Norwegian group, who have now been together for 25 years, recently commented on the song’s omission from the film, making it clear that they were far from surprised.

Speaking to Variety, Lene Nystrøm suggested that using ‘Barbie Girl’ would be too on the nose and “cheese on cheese,” while Søren Rasted appeared to find the whole situation amusing.

“We should say we turned it down, he joked. “Ryan Gosling is not good enough!”

The did admit, however, that they’re excited for the film, with Nystrøm adding: “I totally understand why they didn’t use it, but it’s going to bring us a lot of attention, no matter what.”

Elsewhere, Margot Robbie recently revealed that she was “mortified” to see on-set pictures of her and Ryan Gosling leak online.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” she told Jimmy Fallon of the leak. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

When Fallon asked Robbie if she realised the images would go viral, she replied: “No!”

“I mean, I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew, OK, once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits.

She added: “So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.”

Written and directed by Gerwig, the upcoming film sees Robbie star as the titular doll, who escapes Barbieland to enter the real world, while Gosling’s Ken finds himself falling upon hard times.

Barbie will be released in cinemas on July 21, 2023.