‘Barry’ shares season three release date and first-look photos

Barry has shared a release date for a third season and a number of first-look photos – check them out below.

Bill Hader’s serial killer series is set to return to HBO in April, in which the actor reprises his role as the titular character.

The third season has been highly anticipated following season two’s cliffhanger and the long delay between seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series stars Hader alongside Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan and Happy Days star Henry Winkler.

Take a look at the new images here:

Getting out is messy. Cousineau, Sally, Fuches and Noho Hank return for Season 3. #BarryHBO pic.twitter.com/OO0kntDSe5 — HBO (@HBO) February 15, 2022

An official synopsis for season three of Barry reads: “Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting.

“But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

Carrigan, who plays NoHo Hank, had previously said the scripts for the new season are full of “really dangerous stuff [ahead], but the dangerous stuff makes for the most incredible stuff.”

On the show’s co-creator Alec Berg, the actor added: “They were able to give a lot of attention to detail for this next season, and I think that’s gonna come through.”

Season three of Barry will return to HBO on April 24.