Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind US network The CW, has responded to Ruby Rose’s recent claims that she left Batwoman following unsafe and hostile working conditions.

The actor, who has given several brief explanations for her sudden exit from The CW in May 2020, had taken to social media today (October 20) to “come for” The CW, tagging Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, and producers Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti specifically.

“I’m going to tell the whole world what really happend [sic] on that set,” Rose wrote on her Instagram story. “I will come for you so that what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Rose claimed that Warner Bros. Television chief Peter Roth, who left last year, exited the company because he “couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants” and alleged he had hired a private investigator to follow Rose.

The actor then shared audio from an alleged conversation between her and her doctor discussing the spinal injury she sustained on the Batwoman set.

“Cut to 3 weeks after this video, it’s worse than abnormal,” Rose continued on her stories. “This was diagnosed years ago on set but if I got an X-ray ‘we would make our day.’ I have documented this for years. On top of that, I have enough documentation to make a one-hour documentary. Pray tell what else would you like me to share, the broken neck or the broken rib split in two and the tumor?”

Rose subsequently claimed Roth told her she must return to work immediately, potentially costing Warner Bros “millions” otherwise.

She went on to ask fans to “stop asking if I will return to that awful show”, adding that she wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.” Rose then said she “did not quit” and accused the studio of “[ruining] Kate Kane and [destroying] Batwoman.”

Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind The CW drama Batwoman, has since released a statement in response to Rose’s claims. In the statement, they confirm that Rose was fired from the show, but say the account is “revisionist history” and that Rose’s firing was the result of an internal probe into “multiple complaints about workplace behaviour” against the actor. You can read the statement in full below, via Deadline:

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Dougray Scott has also responded to NME, saying: “As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour. I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

You can read screenshot from Rose’s Instagram Stories in full here:

This one is disturbing. Apparently, Peter Roth, the president of Warner Bros Television likes to have women “steam” his pants and crotch while he’s still wearing them. He also wanted to find dirt on Rose to possibly get rid of her. WB really is full of the worst people. pic.twitter.com/IyfMsZBv1K — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) October 20, 2021

Rose says she suffered injuries while working, such as a broken neck, fractured rib that split in two, and even a tumor. Roth forced her to go back to work 10 days after surgery instead of having her written out of a few episodes, threatening to fine her and the whole crew. pic.twitter.com/HPvmIEX7MO — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) October 20, 2021

When Ruby Rose wanted to attend comic con to promote the show, they wouldn’t help her by adjusting the schedule. Then they made her film a video and told her to cover the scars from injuries she received on set. pic.twitter.com/TFXquzJvjj — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) October 20, 2021

Oh my god it somehow gets worse. According to Rose, – a crew member got 3rd degree burns across his body including face

– a sex scene was filmed without prep

– they lost 2 stunt doubles

– Rose was almost blinded

– a PA was left a quadriplegic and was forced to start a gofundme pic.twitter.com/o94SZDlebW — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) October 20, 2021

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries wanted them to work through COVID while other shows shut down. She only went to set 4-5 times in the year. Actor Dougray Scott yelled at and mistreated people. She calls Camrus Johnson a “egomaniac” who apparently blamed her and leaked info. pic.twitter.com/mcmAhFcYVj — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) October 20, 2021

Earlier this year, commenting on her replacement Javicia Leslie, Rose told NME: “I think Javicia is doing a great job. I wish them all the best,” she says. “But since that announcement and decision was made, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting and hanging out with my animals and my friends, and having this life. I had said that if only I could get some time off, I would do all these things.”