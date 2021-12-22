BBC share first look at adaptation of Sally Rooney’s ‘Conversations With Friends’

The BBC have shared a first look at their forthcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel Conversations With Friends.

It was announced in early 2020 that the adaptation had been greenlit for a 12-episode series retelling the story of Rooney’s hit 2017 book.

It follows the adaptation of Rooney’s Normal People, which became a huge hit in lockdown last year and broke records as the most-streamed BBC series of 2020. As with Normal People, Conversations With Friends will be directed by Room filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson.

Ahead of the show debuting next year – a firm release date has yet to be confirmed – the BBC have shared a first look at Alison Oliver, who will portray main character Frances in the show. See the first look image above, alongside footage from the show in a teaser for the BBC’s 2022 shows below.

Alongside newcomer Oliver, the series will star Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke.

The story follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student, alongside her ex-girlfriend and now best friend Bobbi, played by Lane. Their lives change upon meeting Melissa (Kirke), an older writer, and her husband Nick (Alwyn).

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama said in a statement regarding the show: “Lenny’s deep affinity for Sally’s writing and talent for finding actors to bring her fictional creations to life played a huge part in bringing Normal People so successfully to screen.

“In casting Alison, Sasha, Joe and Jemima, that same flair and instinct is in evidence and we cant wait to see how they will bring Frances, Bobbi, Nick and Melissa to life.”

Conversations with Friends will be released on the BBC and on Hulu in 2022.