BBC viewers warn against “perverted” yet “addictive” new series ‘Wolf’

BBC viewers have issued a warning over the gory new series Wolf, with some describing it as “sick and perverted”.

The six-part series, which premiered on Monday (July 31), is based on the novels by late crime writer Mo Hayder. It follows a British family who find themselves the victim of a terrifying psychopath’s cruel games – a premise not too dissimilar from Michael Haneke’s 1997 film, Funny Games.

The cast of Wolf includes Sacha Dewan, Game Of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, Owen Teale, and Juliet Stevenson.

Every episode is currently available to stream on iPlayer, and those who have already binged the entire series have shared their mixed reviews, with some even warning others to stay away from the disturbing new show.

“I really must warn you against Wolf on BBC 1 tonight, unless your tolerance for pointless grizzly nonsense is much higher than mine,” one person wrote.

Another tweeted: “It was sick and perverted and it made me feel bad and uncomfortable to watch it!”

A third commented: “I found it too frightening and had to turn it off. Gave me a nightmare that’s why I’m writing this in the middle of the night. I won’t be watching anymore.”

Others, however, have heaped praise on the new series. “Fucking hell, BBC One’s new horror serial Wolf has got off to a cracking start!” a fan said.

Another Twitter user added: “Absolutely weird, dark and addictive. I can’t wait to binge it all.”

Meanwhile, some viewers complained that the “next time” teaser gave away too much.

“I had to turn away from the “Coming up” trailer at the end though, because WHY WOULD YOU SPOILER IT LIKE THAT??!!!!! I’m already fully on board, there was no need for it,” wrote one person.

Another tweeted: “As usual, the BBC gives away too much in the ‘coming up’ clips at the end,” one frustrated viewer wrote, adding: “Luckily managed to grab the remote & switch over.”