‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ to return for new movie at Paramount

Beavis & Butt-Head is set to return, in a brand new spin-off movie.

The iconic 1990s MTV comedy duo will be coming to Paramount+ for the streaming service’s forthcoming launch.

The characters shared the news during a ViacomCBS investor presentation, specifically looking towards Paramount+ as a new platform.

Beavis and Butthead appeared in a short video taking place over Zoom, with Beavis saying “Is Butthead here?” before Butthead appeared in a window next to him, adding: “Damn it Beavis I’m right here.”

The characters then revealed, “We’re making a movie and it’s going to be on Paramount+,” before laughing at one another and saying: “You said ‘mount’.”

There’s no word yet on plot details or a release date, or further character specifications – stay tuned as updates come in.

Last year, creator Mike Judge signed a deal to reboot Beavis & Butt-Head for a further two seasons on Comedy Central.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” Judge said of the news.

Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”