‘Beef’ hailed as best TV show of the year: “Netflix has a winner”

Fans have even called the new show "Netflix's best original show of the last 5 years"

By Will Richards
Beef
Steven Yeun in Netflix series 'Beef'. CREDIT: Netflix

Fans online have been hailing new Netflix drama Beef, calling it the best TV show of the year so far.

The new show stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two feuding enemies who end up in a war stemming from a road rage incident.

An official synopsis reads: “Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau, a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life.

“The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.”

After its premiere on the streaming service this week (April 6), fans have been quick to praise the show, with many saying it is the best to come to Netflix in some time.

“I just finished #BEEFNetflix and wow,” one fan wrote. “One of the best shows I’ve seen in a while.

“Amazing performances all around. Yeun and wong are fantastic. Funny, thrilling and anxiety inducing. What a show. Netflix has a WINNER.”

Another simply added: “This is the best show of the year.”

I don’t watch much TV but I accidentally started watching a show called Beef on Netflix, not knowing anything about it,” a third fan tweeted. “I am about 4 episodes in and honestly… it’s one of the best shows I’ve ever watched.”

See a range of other reactions to Netflix‘s Beef below.

Speaking to the Independent, Yeun said he believes the show says a lot about society. “I just see a giant mirror up to all of us,” the actor said. “We’re living in a lot of isolation, building a lot of stories up in our head. Maybe all we really want to do is connect to somebody.”

“They’re letting walls down,” Wong said. “They’re seeing each other at their ugliest. There’s a deep acceptance that’s obviously very cathartic and very necessary. I think that’s the most unexpected and beautiful part about our show.”

Other cast members include David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Andrew Santino and Justin H. Min.

