Here’s every song on the ‘Beef’ soundtrack

Netflix has released the soundtrack for acclaimed series Beef – check it out below.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, the thriller series follows Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong) whose worlds collide in unexpected ways following a road rage incident.

A synopsis reads: “A road rage incident between two strangers – a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur – sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.”

Advertisement

Other cast members include David Choe, Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Andrew Santino and Justin H. Min.

Who composed the soundtrack for Beef?

The series features an original score by Bobby Krlic, known by his stage name The Haxan Cloak. He’s previously worked with artists including Goldfrapp, Troye Sivan and Björk, and composed the soundtrack for 2019 film Midsommar and 2021 video game Returnal.

You can stream the original score below:

What other songs feature in the series?

Beef also features licensed music from the ‘90s and early ‘00s, selected by the show’s music supervisor Tiffany Anders.

Check out an episode-by-episode breakdown below.

Advertisement

Episode 1 – ‘The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain’

Episode 2 – ‘The Rapture Of Being Alive’

‘Shine’ – Collective Soul

‘Same Squad’ – P-Lo

‘Cornflake Girl’ – Tori Amos

Episode 3 – ‘I Am Inhabited By A Cry’

‘O Come To The Altar’ – Steven Yeun and cast (originally by Elevation Worship)

‘Drive’ – Incubus

Episode 4 – ‘Just Not All At The Same Time’

‘Fly’ – Sugar Ray

‘Nookie’ – Limp Bizkit

‘Cure For Pain’ – Morphine

‘Self Esteem’ – The Offspring

Episode 5- ‘Such Inward Secret Creatures’

‘Natural One’ – Shearwater

‘Lonely Day’ – System Of A Down

Episode 6 – ‘We Draw A Magic Circle’

‘Raise A Hallelujah’ – Steven Yeun and cast (originally by Bethel Music)

‘I Don’t Want To Wait’ – Paula Cole

‘Genie In A Bottle’ – Christina Aguilera

‘Machinehead’ – Bush

Episode 7 – ‘I Am A Cage’

‘Amazing Grace’ – Steven Yeun and cast

‘Somewhere Only We Know’ – Keane

Episode 8 – ‘The Drama Of Original Choice’

‘Mockingbirds’ – Grant Lee Buffalo

Episode 9 – ‘The Great Fabricator’

‘Jinx’ – Tad

‘All Is Full Of Love’ – Björk

Episode 10 – ‘Figures Of Light’

Beef is available to stream on Netflix.