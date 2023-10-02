Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Netflix’s new K-drama, ‘Doona!’

Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes video of its upcoming K-drama series, Doona!, starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong.

Doona! will star Bae Suzy as the titular Doona, a former K-pop idol who has since left behind her glamorous celebrity life and retired from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Yang Se-jong will play college student Lee Won-jun, who ends up living with and falling in love with Doona.

The clip opens with Lee Won-jun ask what Doona was like when she was an idol, followed by the college student diving into the world of K-pop and learning more about his new roommate.

“Hello. I’m Lee Doona, the main vocal of Dream Street,” Doona says in one of the scenes, following by a montage of the character’s time as a K-pop idol, with clips of her on stage, filming music videos and more.

Doona! will premiere October 20 exclusively on Netflix. The series is directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, who helmed 2019’s Crash Landing On You, which has since become one of the most popular K-dramas.

The upcoming K-drama will be Bae Suzy’s first TV appearance of 2023, following the 2022 Coupang Play series, Anna. Meanwhile, the series will be Yang Se-jong’s first role since 2020, when he made a cameo appearance in the popular medial drama Dr. Romantic.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for upcoming K-drama, Castaway Diva, starring Park Eun-bin of Extraordinary Attorney Woo fame. Watch the clip here.