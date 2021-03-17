Benedict Cumberbatch apologises for lack of ‘Doctor Strange’ cameo in ‘WandaVision’

Benedict Cumberbatch has apologised to fans after Doctor Strange failed to make an appearance in the final episode of WandaVision.

Many viewers speculated that he might feature in the Disney+ show after Elizabeth Olsen teased a cameo crossover from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on par with Luke Skywalker in ‘The Mandalorian’. Olsen is due to appear alongside Cumberbatch in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In the end, no such cameo was made by any major character from the MCU.

Now, speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cumberbatch addressed the no-show. “If it didn’t happen, then I am sorry about that,” he said.

He also spoke about Olsen’s forthcoming appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel, adding: “She’s amazing. It’s a very exciting next step for Wanda.”

After initially being set for a May 7, 2021 release date, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was pushed back and will arrive in cinemas on March 25, 2022.

Danny Elfman recently confirmed he is also set to score the Marvel movie. “I am starting to do bits of pre-work for Doctor Strange 2 that Sam Raimi’s directing,” Elfman said. “Even though I don’t start it for some months, there’s bits of recorded music they need for the sets.”

The pair first worked together on the 1990 film Darkman, before working on Spider-Man (2002) and Spider-Man 2 (2004) together.

A falling out between the pair meant Elfman didn’t work on 2007’s Spider-Man 3, but the two did work again in 2011 on Disney film Oz the Great and Powerful.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch previously also confirmed that Doctor Strange will also be making an appearance in the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the move puts Cumberbatch in the mentor role to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), and by Samuel L. Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the latter reprising Nick Fury.