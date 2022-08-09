Bob Odenkirk recalls ‘Better Call Saul’ heart attack: “I wasn’t breathing”

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has recalled the heart attack that he suffered on the show’s set last year.

The actor, who plays Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the Breaking Bad spin-off, collapsed on set last year while filming the show’s sixth and final season.

“I went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,'” Odenkirk remembered in a new interview with Radio Times.

Advertisement

The actor added that he has since learned that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian took his head and hand and “started yelling at me to stay on Earth”.

“I wasn’t breathing,” Odenkirk continued. “I mean, if nobody had been there, if they didn’t do that CPR, I’d have been dead in a few minutes.”

Reflecting on the incident days afterwards, Odenkirk wrote on Twitter: “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

“Also, AMC and Sony’s support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Filming for Better Call Saul‘s sixth and final season began March 2021 but was halted after Odenkirk suffered the heart attack. Production then started back up in September.

‘Better Call Saul’ airs every Monday in the US on AMC, and every Tuesday on Netflix in the UK