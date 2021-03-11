‘Better Call Saul’: Filming begins on sixth and final season

Filming has begun on Better Call Saul season six – check out the image below.

It was reported last month that the sixth and final chapter of the Breaking Bad prequel is “likely” to hit screens at some point in 2022, with production having been delayed by the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (March 10), the show’s co-creator Peter Gould shared a photo of a clapper board from the set – confirming that filming was underway on episode one. The post also reveals that the first instalment is being directed by Michael Morris.

Advertisement

“Yes! And awaaaaaaaay we go! BCS S6 D1!” Gould captioned the snap. You can see the tweet below.

Bob Odenkirk, who portrays the titular Saul Goodman, recently teased that there would be “fireworks” during Better Call Saul‘s final run. “There’s certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end, it gets super supremely intense,” he said.

Odenkirk gave the update as he was picking up his fourth Golden Globe nomination for the hit prequel series. He was up for the Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series award, which he lost out on to Josh O’Connor (The Crown).

Speaking in an interview last month, AMC Networks chief Josh Sapan explained: “It does look likely, at this point, that Better Call Saul will move into the first quarter of 2022. That’s the way we’re seeing it right now. And other shows, we’re on a production timing schedule. We’ll have a clearer view, I think, next quarter.”