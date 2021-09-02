‘Better Call Saul’ production “moving forward” after Bob Odenkirk health scare

Production on season 6 of Better Call Saul is “moving forward” again after Bob Odenkirk’s health scare.

The actor, who plays Jimmy Goodman in the hit Breaking Bad spin-off show, suffered a minor heart attack on set in July.

Executive producer Thomas Schnauz has since confirmed that the shoot on the final season is “moving forward, steady but slow” while Odenkirk recovers at home.

“Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow,” Schnauz recently told Den of Geek, “we’re filming scenes that don’t involve Bob right now.”

Bob Odenkirk thanked fans for their support at the end of July, calling the outpouring of love “overwhelming”.

In a post on July 30, the actor wrote: “Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

In a second tweet, he wrote: “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Meanwhile, Schnauz also teased “more physical and emotional violence” in the forthcoming final season, saying the events will “probably hit harder” than previous episodes.

The release date for Better Call Saul season six is yet to be confirmed.