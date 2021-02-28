‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 will now “likely” air in 2022

Better Call Saul fans may have to wait until 2022 to see how the final season of the popular Breaking Bad prequel series plays out.

AMC Networks chief Josh Sapan says the company has some “shifting around due to COVID-related production delays for our shows,” according to The Wrap.

“We have a fuller slate of The Walking Dead universe shows than we’ve had in some time, with The Walking Dead back and Fear The Walking Dead back at full strength, and then the second season of World Beyond,” Sapan said.

“It does look likely, at this point, that Better Call Saul will move into the first quarter of 2022. That’s the way we’re seeing it right now. And other shows, we’re on a production timing schedule. We’ll have a clearer view, I think, next quarter.”

Bob Odenkirk recently picked up his fourth Golden Globe nomination for his performance as crooked lawyer Saul Goodman, and promised there would be “fireworks” in the show’s “supremely intense” final season.

“The nomination is a reminder that there’s other people out there in the world, that we’re part of a community,” he told Deadline of the nomination.

“Our show is a bit of a slow burn over the past few years, and [creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould] build up. There’s certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end, it gets super supremely intense.”

Odenkirk’s comments come after the show’s co-creator Peter Gould explained how the Netflix show’s final season will change how we see Breaking Bad forever.