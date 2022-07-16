‘Better Call Saul’s’ Bob Odenkirk confirms heart attack happened filming next week’s episode

Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk has confirmed that his heart attack in 2021 happened while filming next week’s episode of the hit show.

On July 28, 2021, the 58-year-old star of the Breaking Bad prequel series collapsed in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His son, Nate Odenkirk, reassured fans the following day that the actor was “going to be okay”.

Two days after the incident, Odenkirk, speaking for the first time since the incident, told fans on Twitter that he had suffered “a small heart attack” and would “be back soon”.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk revealed the episode he was filming when the attack happened and reflected on his health since the incident.

“I feel very good. I’m in great shape,” Odenkirk told the publication. “I didn’t go back to shoot for five weeks. I had a five-week break to recover. And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days. And so they took care of me and I was able to do it, and hopefully you can’t tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn’t.

“Next week is the scene where I have the heart attack,” he continued. “And probably about three-quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after.”



Odenkirk went on to say he finds it strange watching it back, as he has no recollection of what happened on the day he suffered the heart attack.

“The strangest thing about it is that I really have no memory of that day,” he explained. “I’m really watching something that I don’t have any memory of acting in, which is a rare thing. I mean, usually you watch some, and you have some recall of that even if it was shot months ago. But in this case, it’s such a complete blank.

“It’s very strange. I gotta tell you, it’s a weird thing to have lost basically about a week and a half. Clean, just clean, clean nothing. That’s a strange experience, anyway. Otherwise, I’m fine.”

Filming for Better Call Saul‘s sixth and final season began March 2021 but was halted after Odenkirk suffered the heart attack. Production then started back up in September.

‘Better Call Saul’ airs every Monday in the US on AMC, and every Tuesday on Netflix in the UK