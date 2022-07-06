‘Big Mouth’: Lee Jong-suk becomes a conman in new teaser

MBC has released a new trailer for its upcoming noir K-drama series, Big Mouth.

The trailer opens with Park Chang-ho (played by W’s Lee Jong-suk) getting pushed around by several clients, one of whom complains about his lack of skill in the courtroom. His life, however, seemingly takes a sharp turn after he gets into a car crash and ends up in prison, where he gets into fights with prisoners and prison guards alike.

The clip ends with a voiceover from Park Chang-ho, who has seemingly taken on a tougher persona. “I’m going to start hunting. I’m going to do it my way according to the Big Mouse law,” he declares, as translated by Soompi. “From now on, I’m the real Big Mouse.”

Big Mouth follows Park Chang-ho, a third-rate lawyer who finds himself handling a murder case and is later accused of being Big Mouse, a notorious swindler. In an attempt to uncover a conspiracy and protect his wife (played by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA), Park Chang-ho takes on the persona of Big Mouse.

Apart from Lee and YoonA, the drama is also set to star Kim Joo-hun (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay), Ok Ja-yeon (The Archaeology of Love) and Kwak Dong-yeon (Vincenzo). The series will be helmed by director Oh Choong-hwan, best known for his work with Hotel del Luna and My Love from the Star.

Big Mouth is set to air on MBC on July 29 and will also be available to stream on Disney+ in selected regions.