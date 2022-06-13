Bill Hader breaks down the ‘Barry’ season three finale

Bill Hader has opened up about the newly-released Barry season three finale.

The acclaimed HBO comedy-thriller wrapped up its third run last night (June 12), which saw Hader’s titular character finally face consequences after getting arrested by the police.

Barry is double-crossed by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and gets ambushed by the cops, while many of the other main characters take unexpected turns, with Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) killing a man, while NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) kills his captors in Bolivia.

Speaking to Vulture, Hader admitted that he had the conclusion to season three mapped out from the start, recalling: “First day of writing season three on the whiteboard, I wrote down, ‘Cousineau knows, Barry knows Cousineau knows and throws him in the trunk of a car, and that’s in episode one. Sally’s going to have her own show and at some point it’s going to go away. Cristobal and Hank are a couple. Fuches is going to start a vengeance army. And then last episode, Cousineau catches Barry and Barry goes to jail.’

“That was always where we were headed as we were writing. During that time, you have to be open enough to go, ‘Oh, we might get there and say, forget it.’ But every step of the way, this just made more sense.”

Asked whether he ever considered killing off Barry, Hader admitted that that would mean “the story’s over, and I thought there was more story”.

“There’s only so long a guy can get away with this. I know I feel watching shows sometimes, ‘They’re trying to keep the thing going and now it’s getting ridiculous to keep the thing going,'” he added.

“And so, I think he would get caught. He’s not Jason Bourne or Walter White. He’s not a genius. He’s a very dumb guy. And it made sense, the idea of Gene Cousineau wanting justice for Janice and then getting it by the end, but he has to go through a transformation himself to get it.”

Touching on Barry’s decision to meet Cousineau at the end, the star explained: “He goes there because he loves Cousineau. And when Cousineau says, ‘He knows you killed Janice, he knows everything,’ now it’s like, ‘Cousineau, get the fuck out of here. I gotta go take care of this.’

“Everything he’s just been given he completely throws out the door. Which is what Fuches does, which is what Sally does. It’s a constant cycle of making the same mistakes over and over again, which is a thing we do in life.”

Fans will get to see what happens to Barry next, with the series recently renewed for a fourth season.