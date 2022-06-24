Hit BL K-drama ‘Semantic Error’ was made based on “values”, says streaming platform

South Korean streaming service Watcha has spoken on the success of its recent hit BL (boy’s love) K-drama Semantic Error.

In a recent interview with Korea JoongAng Daily, the platform’s chief marketing officer Kim Hye-jung spoke out about the recent success of its original BL series Semantic Error, which starred DKZ’s Jaechan and former KNK member Park Seo-ham, saying it was produced in line with the company’s “values”.

Semantic Error is a K-drama depicting a campus romance between Sang-woo and Jae-young, the latter of whom is a design student at the same university. The show based on the popular webtoon series of the same name, and is the first live-action adaption of the story.

“We’re extremely grateful because it is proof that what Watcha pursues and its values are being accepted and recognised,” said Kim, before adding that Watcha’s vision is “to make a variety of content where everyone’s differences are accepted, and each individual’s tastes are respected by others”.

She also added that Watcha’s decision to pursue BL content had not begun with pure determination alone, but had come about after the company’s had recognised that despite the presence of high demand, there wasn’t enough supply to meet it.

“We saw many posts online that said they would love to watch the series in theaters, and we have received countless emails with similar requests,” Kim said of Semantic Error’s forthcoming theatrical adaption, which is set to premiere next month.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make because there are many factors we need to take in to turn a series into a film, but we decided to pursue it because we thought it was also part of the fandom culture to enjoy the content together.”

Jaechan previously revealed that his label had initially tried to stop him from starring in Semantic Error. “At my company, they tried to stop me a lot,” he said. “They asked me, ‘Will you really be okay?’, ‘Are you sure you can do this?’ Even so, I told them I want to do it.”