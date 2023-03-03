Watch the teaser for BL K-drama ‘A Shoulder to Cry On’, featuring OMEGA X members Jaehan and Yechan

OMEGA X members Jaehan and Yechan will star in a new boys’ love (BL) K-drama called A Shoulder to Cry On, which has gotten a release date and new teaser.

The webtoon adaptation stars Jaehan as Lee Da-yeol, a student who dreams of becoming an archer, and Yechan as Jo Tae-hyun, a popular kid ​​who hides a painful past. A Shoulder to Cry On marks both idols’ first lead roles in a K-drama.

Per Soompi, A Shoulder to Cry On was supposed to premiere last November, but was postponed due to the legal dispute between OMEGA X and the agency Spire Entertainment. Following allegations from the boyband that the agency’s CEO had mistreated and abused them, which she denied, the group filed an injunction to terminate their contract with the agency, which was granted in January.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the series will premiere on March 15, releasing new episodes Wednesdays and Thursdays via Viki in select regions as well as Wavve and Watcha. The two leads’ chemistry is the focus of a new teaser, which you can watch below.

OMEGA X’s dispute with SPIRE Entertainment broke into the open after footage was published of the agency’s then-CEO Kang Seong-hee allegedly verbally abusing and manhandling members of the group after a stop of their US tour in October 2022. Kang denied the allegations, but the boyband set up a new Instagram account independent of their official SPIRE-run account where they made a group statement on “pressure” and “unwarranted treatment” by the agency. The agency apologised and announced the resignation of the CEO alleged to have mistreated the group.

Afterward, the 11-member group held a press conference where they personally aired more allegations against SPIRE and its former CEO, including claims that she had sexually harassed them, and opened up on the anxiety and mental health struggles they suffered under the agency.

At that same conference, the group’s members said they would press charges against the ex-CEO for “threatening, assaulting and exploiting” its members. In an interview with the New York Times, Kang again denied the abuse allegations, saying she “took care of all of them like their mother”. OMEGA X are no longer with SPIRE, revealing in January that they had won a lawsuit to suspend their contracts with the agency.

Last November, the production team of A Shoulder to Cry On issued a statement acknowledging a release delay due to the dispute between OMEGA X and their agency and expressing “great regret and sympathy for the recent situation”, as Soompi reported. It also voiced a “wish for improvements in the treatment” of Jaehan and Yechan and their group OMEGA X.